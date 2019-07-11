Dolly Parton to Cameo in Hallmark Movie "Christmas in Dollywood"

Dolly Parton's celebrating Christmas in July as ET reports that the country icon will make a special cameo appearance in The Hallmark Channel's Christmas in Dollywood later this year. The movie begins shooting next month in Tennessee and stars The Wonder Years' Danica McKellar as a Broadway producer and single mom named Rachel who returns to her rural roots to put on a Dollywood production--where she meets the park's entertainment director, Luke. According to the production's official description, "Little do Rachel and Luke realize love lurks in all the unexpected places because this isn’t the Great White Way. Or Hollywood. This is Dollywood!” Christmas in Dollywood is scheduled to be released in December as part of Hallmark’s 10th annual Countdown to Christmas campaign.