Downton Abbey Returns to the Big Screen

Downton Abbey is back and bigger than ever! Deadline reported Friday that the hit British drama series will move from the small screen to the big screen with a feature film that begins production this summer. The show's original cast members are all lined up to return for the movie, including Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville. The movie's script was penned by show creator Julian Fellowes, while Brian Percival, who directed the series pilot, will likewise return to direct the movie. Story details have not been revealed yet and a release date has not been set. If you haven't see the show yet, you might want to start!

Video of Downton Abbey Season 1 - Trailer