Dressbarn Is Going Out of Business, Closing All 650 of Its U.S. Stores

Dressbarn is going out of business. On Monday, the Ascena retail group announced it will shutter all 650 Dressbarn stores across the U.S. "The Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” Dressbarn CFO Steven Taylor said in a press release. CNBC notes that Ascena is hoping the move will allow it to focus on its more profitable brands, which include Ann Taylor and Loft. Customers will still be able to shop at Dressbarn stores and its online portal for the short term, as the closures won’t take place immediately and an exact timeline for the closures has yet to be determined.

