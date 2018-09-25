WATCH: DWTS Features First Blind Contestant

On Monday's season 27 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, Paralympic skier Danelle Umstead became the first-ever blind contestant to appear on the show and stunned judges by performing a beautiful foxtrot with her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev. "Because I can’t see, I touch Artem’s shoulders or his legs to feel the movement and paint myself a picture," she explained. I'll admit it...I cried. It was beautiful!

Video of Danelle &amp; Artem&#039;s Foxtrot - Dancing with the Stars

The episode also featured former Bachelorette contestant Joe Amabile--aka "Grocery Store Joe"--earning the lowest score of the night for his quickstep. But he drew some of the biggest cheers.

Video of Joe &amp; Jenna&#039;s Quickstep - Dancing with the Stars

The two night premiere continues tonight at 7p on ABC.