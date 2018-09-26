WATCH: DWTS Juniors Includes Honey Boo Boo & Tripp Palin

Get the mini-mirrorball trophy ready: The cast of the first-ever Dancing With the Stars: Juniors was revealed on Tuesday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars. The contestants include Bristol Palin and Levi Johnston's son Tripp Palin Johnston (Can you believe the pic above was from 2008??? It doesn't seem like it was that long ago) Scottie Pippen's daughter Sophia, Blackish actor Miles Brown, and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Alana Thompson. Each child will be paired with a junior competitive dancer, as well as a dance pro from the regular DWTS cast. DWTS: Juniors premieres Sunday, October 7 on ABC.

Video of Dancing With The Stars Juniors (DWTS Juniors) announce the Junior Pros &amp; their partners