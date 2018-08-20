The Eagles Beat Out Michael Jackson's Thriller for Best Selling Album

On Monday, the Recording Industry Association of America told the AP that The Eagles' Greatest Hits had surpassed Michael Jackson's Thriller to become the best-selling album of all time. Wow, that's huge. Combining traditional album sales with streaming figures, the RIAA has certified The Eagles' greatest-hits compilation as 38x platinum, meaning it's sold the equivalent of 38 million copies. Thriller has sold some 33 million copies, while The Eagles' Hotel California is the third-highest seller with 26 million units sold.

