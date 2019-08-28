Easy Way to Remember the Difference Between "Who" & "Whom"

Always stumped about when to use "who" and when to use "whom?" I have a huge problem with this and try to avoid it at all costs!! So apparently there is an easy way to remember. Lifehacker explains that “'who' is used as the subject of a sentence and 'whom' is the object of a verb or preposition." But that probably just makes things sound even more difficult, so here's a simpler way to think about it: “Who/whom” is the same as “he/him.” So if you’re wondering whether to use who or whom in a question, try rephrasing it as a statement. Example: For whom does the bell toll? It tolls for him. Huh. I'll try it! Read more about it here.