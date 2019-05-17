Eat, Drink and DO GOOD Tomorrow with Trish

Come celebrate the 9th annual Mike Mullen Day with Trish at Alpha Brewing Co. May 18, 2019, from 12 pm to 5 pm. This year they are raising money for Little Patriots Embraced, Saving G.R.A.C.E, Chad's Coalition for Mental Health, and New Dimensions Soccer. They always pick four charities that may not get a lot of attention. It's a day to Eat, Drink and DO GOOD! You don't have to do anything extra. Just go out like you normally would and have some fun! Alpha Brewing Co. will generously donate 50% of alcohol sales to the event. And there's a $10 all you can eat buffet featuring BBQ Saloon

BBQ SaloonWest End Grill & Pub

Tom's Bar & Grill

Pickles Deli

Jimmy John's

West End Wok

Chef Joe Smothers of the St. Louis School of Pharmacy

I did this last year and it was a blast!!

