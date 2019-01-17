Eat Good to Feel Great with Trish Gazall & Schnucks!

Eating healthy isn’t an all-or-nothing approach. The key is trying to find balance, in your life and in your diet and that's where Schnucks is here to help you!

During the month of January stop by your local Schnucks and pick up a Simply Slim magazine that has over 40 recipes that are quick, tasty and convenient to fit your busy schedule.

We spoke with Kara Behlke, Director of Health and Wellness at Schnucks of what items to look for to really help you meet your 2019 goals!

Video of Eat Good to Feel Great with Trish Gazall &amp; Schnucks!

In addition to the Simply Slim magazine, if you are a Schnucks Rewards member you can enter to win Free Groceries for a Year! Just download the Schnucks Rewards app and enter for your chance to win.

Also a super fun initiative Schnucks has partnered with local fitness centers to help Slim Down St. Louis by offering discount classes and free classes! If you’re wanting to get started or try something new like cross fit or yoga visit schnucks.com/health to find out more!