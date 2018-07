Ed Sheeran’s documentary Songwriter has a release date of August 28th on Apple Music. It's a collaboration with his cousin Murry Cummings that chronicles the making of his 2017 album Divide. It includes some home videos of Sheeran as a child. He also returns to his high school and talks to students in a music class,.

Video of Apple Music— Songwriter: Ed Sheeran [OFFICIAL TRAILER] — Apple