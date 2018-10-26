WATCH: Ellen's Annual Haunted House Trip with Chrissy Teigen

The Ellen DeGeneres Show's annual haunted house trip had a very special guest this year: Chrissy Teigen. According to E! News, the supermodel and the show's executive producer, Andy Lassner, headed to the Purge Maze at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights for some spooky-scary fun. The video is so funny...Teigen swearing, laughing and screaming in terror as things jump out at them from the walls and in dark rooms for the duration. "I've never been more happy about anything," Lassner said once the duo finally made it out of the maze in one piece.

Video of Chrissy Teigen &amp; Average Andy Go Through a Haunted House