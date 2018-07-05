Fair St. Louis Lineup for Friday and Saturday
Jason DeRulo, Andy Grammer, Martina McBride
July 5, 2018
Fair St. Louis continues Friday and Saturday! Here's the schedule:
Friday, July 6
4 p.m.: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park
4:45 p.m.: Performance by DIRTY MUGGS
6:30 p.m.: Performance by ANDY GRAMMER
8:15 p.m.: Performance by JASON DERULO
9:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones
Saturday, July 7
Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park
1:15 p.m.: Performance by FIRE FOR EFFECT of the Missouri Army National Guard
2:45 p.m.: Performance by DANIELLE BRADBERY
4:15 p.m.: Performance by RAELYNN
5:30 p.m.: Salute to the Troops ceremony
6:15 p.m.: Performance by MICHAEL RAY
8:00 p.m.: Performance by MARTINA MCBRIDE
9:30 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones
click here for more info