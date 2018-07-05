Fair St. Louis Lineup for Friday and Saturday

Fair St. Louis continues Friday and Saturday! Here's the schedule:

Friday, July 6

4 p.m.: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

4:45 p.m.: Performance by DIRTY MUGGS

6:30 p.m.: Performance by ANDY GRAMMER

8:15 p.m.: Performance by JASON DERULO

9:35 p.m. Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

Saturday, July 7

Noon: Fair Saint Louis opens at Gateway Arch National Park

1:15 p.m.: Performance by FIRE FOR EFFECT of the Missouri Army National Guard

2:45 p.m.: Performance by DANIELLE BRADBERY

4:15 p.m.: Performance by RAELYNN

5:30 p.m.: Salute to the Troops ceremony

6:15 p.m.: Performance by MICHAEL RAY

8:00 p.m.: Performance by MARTINA MCBRIDE

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks presented by Edward Jones

click here for more info