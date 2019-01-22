"Fiji Water Girl" Lands Role on "The Bold & the Beautiful"

It will air on February 6th

January 22, 2019
Trish Gazall
Kelleth Cuthbert, the Toronto woman who went viral as "Fiji Water Girl" after she photobombed several stars' pictures while handing out water at the Golden Globes, has landed a role on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Deadline reports that the model's appearance will air on February 6. Cuthbert posted a photo of herself with the cast on Instagram last week and captioned it, "Thank you to the lovely folks of @boldandbeautifulcbs for having me yesterday!"

