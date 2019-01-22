"Fiji Water Girl" Lands Role on "The Bold & the Beautiful"

Kelleth Cuthbert, the Toronto woman who went viral as "Fiji Water Girl" after she photobombed several stars' pictures while handing out water at the Golden Globes, has landed a role on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Deadline reports that the model's appearance will air on February 6. Cuthbert posted a photo of herself with the cast on Instagram last week and captioned it, "Thank you to the lovely folks of @boldandbeautifulcbs for having me yesterday!"