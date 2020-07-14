First Amazon retail store in St. Louis coming to the Galleria

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - They say mega online retailers like Amazon may be blamed for the demise of shopping malls, but soon, the e-commerce giant will open a store at the Galleria mall in St. Louis.

No word yet on when the Amazon 4-star store – to be located near the Apple store – will officially open its doors, but they are currently hiring.

The Amazon 4-star store sells amazon products that are rated 4-stars or higher by online buyers, as well as new and trending products.

There are 13 Amazon 4-star stores across the country right now, including two in Illinois, with at least 17 more on the way.

A 4-star store is described as a space "designed to help customers discover products they will love. It’s a physical store that carries a highly curated selection of products from the top categories across amazon.com including devices, consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen, home, and more. Every product in the store is rated 4 stars and above by our customers, a top seller, or new and trending on amazon.com."

Click here for more information.