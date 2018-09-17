WATCH: Mary Poppins Returns with Emily Blunt

Your Monday just got a little more supercalifragilisticexpialidocious with the release of the first full-length trailer for Mary Poppins Returns. The two-and-a-half-minute preview, which debuted on Good Morning America and YouTube, shows everyone's favorite nanny (played this time around by Emily Blunt) arriving back at the Banks residence in London, where grown-up siblings Jane (Emily Mortimer) and Michael (Ben Whishaw) now reside. With Michael recently widowed, his children need Mary Poppins' help more than ever. Also starring- Lin-Manuel Miranda as Mary's sidekick, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Dick Van Dyke--who starred in the original Mary Poppins alongside Julie Andrews. Mary Poppins Returns premieres in theaters on December 19.

Video of Mary Poppins Returns | Official Trailer