The First Shoe Made From Chewing Gum

How many times have you stepped in gum?? What about a shoe made entirely from recycled chewing gum? Yep. The soles of these shoes are made from recycled chewing gum

from the streets of Amsterdam. In the Netherlands 1.5 million kilos of gum ends up on the street every year. Making it the second most common litter after cigarettes.

Video of The first shoe ever made from chewing gum

Gumshoe, a new shoe coming out that features soles made entirely of recycled chewing gum.

The companies use about 2.2 pounds of gum for every four pairs of sneakers, which isn’t hard to come by, seeing as how the gum is harvested from the streets of Amsterdam where approximately 3.3 million pounds of gum resides each year. The rest of the shoe is made from leather, and you can purchase the shoes in bubblegum pink or black and red beginning in June, for around $232 USD. You can preorder here.