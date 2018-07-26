Frasier Reboot in the Works?!?

A potential revival of Frasier starring Kelsey Grammer is in the "very, very early" stages of development, according to Deadline. It's unclear what the show's premise would be. But the series finale, which aired in 2004, showed Frasier leaving Seattle for Chicago to follow his girlfriend Charlotte (played by Laura Linney). And remember Frasier was a spinoff of Cheers. It won an impressive 7 Emmys during its 11-season run. It would reportedly be set in a new city with a new cast. But Kelsey Grammer as Frasier would be the link. It will be interesting to see how Kelsey Grammer is received. If you watched Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you saw his divorce from Camille play out. It wasn't very flattering to Kelsey. Where is the cast now....

Video of Where the Cast of &#039;Frasier&#039; is Now