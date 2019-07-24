Free Admission to the Missouri Botanical Garden Today!

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - If you're looking for something fun and free to do today (July 24), it's Missouri Botanical Garden founder Henry Shaw’s 219th birthday! You can celebrate with FREE admission to the Botanical Garden, the Butterfly House in Chesterfield and Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit.

A silhouette artist, stilt walker, and a balloon artist will be on site. Bob Kramer’s Marionnettes will give three performances ( 10:00 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.) and more. Take a tour of Tower Grove House, Shaw’s original country estate, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free admission for all visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission to the Children's Garden from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Explore Henry Shaw’s country home, Tower Grove House, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and learn more about his life and legacy.

Save 20% off Garden memberships at the Membership Services desk (discount available on-site only).

Enjoy free admission to the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield and Shaw Nature Reserve in Gray Summit, Missouri.

Click here for more info.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved