Free Blizzard at DQ on Labor Day

All you have to do is download their app!

August 29, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

dreamstime

Dairy Queen locations will be giving away a free small Blizzard on Labor Day by downloading DQ's new mobile app. 

DQ is also bring back the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard, which features pumpkin pie pieces blended into DQ's vanilla soft-serve ice cream, crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg.

For more information, click here.

Trish's Dishes