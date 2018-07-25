Free Pretzels at Auntie Anne's This Week

Auntie Anne’s is celebrating National Aunt and Uncle Day on Thursday by offering a buy one get one free deal on their pretzels. They encourage you to bring in your favorite “cool aunt” in for the treat. But you don't have to, your BOGO partner doesn’t need to be related to you. You have to go to their website to get a coupon, click here. It's good from now until July 30th. They can be found in most malls in the area. You can click here for locations.