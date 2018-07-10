JetBlue Flight Crew Saves French Bulldog

A couple says a JetBlue flight crew saved the life of their 3-year-old French bulldog. Steven and Michelle Burt were traveling from Florida to Massachusetts when their dog, Darcy, started suffering from a lack of oxygen. Flight attendants jumped into action, bringing ice, water and a small oxygen mask for the dog. I'm so glad the dog is ok! But these pictures...omg making my heart melt.

.@JetBlue crew sprung into action to help save Darcy the #frenchbulldog She panicked and was having trouble breathing. Owners say #Darcy has fully recovered. @News12NJ (Courtesy: Michele & Steven Burt). pic.twitter.com/IsjJoD9l9a — Nadia Ramdass (@newsnadia) July 9, 2018

Michele thanked JetBlue for its attentiveness to Darcy and wanted to remind people "that good people are doing good things on a daily basis even if it is in small ways or big ways."