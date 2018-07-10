JetBlue Flight Crew Saves French Bulldog

Flight attendants used oxygen mask to save Darcy

July 10, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

A couple says a JetBlue flight crew saved the life of their 3-year-old French bulldog. Steven and Michelle Burt were traveling from Florida to Massachusetts when their dog, Darcy, started suffering from a lack of oxygen. Flight attendants jumped into action, bringing ice, water and a small oxygen mask for the dog. I'm so glad the dog is ok! But these pictures...omg making my heart melt. 

Michele thanked JetBlue for its attentiveness to Darcy and wanted to remind people "that good people are doing good things on a daily basis even if it is in small ways or big ways."

