Get Free Pizza at Walmart Today

Remember when Walmart made a change to its Marketside store-brand pizza last year?? Well even if you don't, it didn't go over well and customers were not happy. Walmart listened and switched back to their old recipe this week and to celebrate everyone gets to try it for free. "Some people (not naming any names) got a little crusty when Walmart tried to improve on pizza perfection," Walmart said in a statement. "So now the retailer is flipping back to the original crust that customers craved -- and giving them a piece of pizza to celebrate!"

So starting today, June 6, more than 2,500 Walmart stores throughout the United States will give away free slices of freshly made Marketside Pizza near the store's pizza section. Pizza choices will vary by store, but the options include cheese, pepperoni, supreme, and "Ultimate" meat. Best of all, you don't need to buy anything to grab a free slice, though the giveaway is limited to one slice per person.

Walmart recommends that you call your local store to make sure it's participating before you just show up. Not every Walmart store is offering free pizza and some stores are doing the giveaway on different days this week, according to the company. Giveaway dates and hours will vary based on location, but it all starts today, June 6 and goes through June 11.

Thanks to everyone that complained :)