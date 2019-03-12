Get FREE Ride with Lyft for St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dogtown

For more than three decades, thousands of St. Louisans have flocked to the Dogtown neighborhood for the annual Ancient Order of Hibernians Saint Patrick’s Day Parade to celebrate Irish heritage and culture. With that in mind, Major Brands, Inc., Jameson®, and Lyft are offering a combined total of 2,000 FREE RIDES HOME in St. Louis and Kansas City on Sunday, March 17, double the amount offered in 2018. The rides are offered through Safe Home After Every Occasion™, Major Brands’ social responsibility program.

New for this year, Lyft will host two designated ride pickup and drop-off areas in Dogtown with Wi-Fi to make it easier for parade goers to secure and meet their drivers. The designated pickup and drop-off areas will be located at the corner of Clayton Ave. and Graham Street, and on Oakland Ave.

To get your free ride home, beginning on Saturday, March 16 Major Brands will post a ride code on its Facebook and Instagram pages The code will be redeemable for a ride credit that can be used between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on March 17, 2019. The code is redeemable through the Lyft app. A link to download the app can be found at Lyft.com. Quantities are limited.