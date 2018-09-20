Get Paid to Eat Pizza!!!

Want to get paid for eating pizza??? Ooni, makers of outdoor, portable pizza ovens, has announced that they’re hiring 10 pizza testers from a range of pizza-making backgrounds to test their ovens, new products, and recipes.

Compensation varies from $300 to $1000 per day. They are hiring a number of people to fill the Pizza Taste Tester roles – "these roles will be a unique mix of recipe development, product testing and brand ambassadorship - pizza, pizza, and more pizza! Maybe you’re a chef, a food stylist, a pizzaiolo, or simply a super passionate home cook. You’ll be helping us develop and test recipes using our awesome wood-fired pizza ovens, as well as testing and providing feedback on new products, plus showcasing Ooni to the world through your social media accounts and at live events."

A successful applicant can be based anywhere in the world, according to the Ooni website. The company sends a pizza oven to you! The testers work freelance from their homes, with expenses for ingredients covered by the company.

To apply, Ooni is asking for a video submission 1-minute in length and less than 20mb. “We care far more about passion and ambition than we do about your CV,” says the company’s job posting.

