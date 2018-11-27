Giving Tuesday: Trish's Favorite Places To Give Back!

We should give back any day that we can, but today is a good reminder to do a little extra for others. Here are some of my favorite LOCAL places to Give Back on this Giving Tuesday!

1. USO of Missouri has a program called Soldiers Left Behind. The program provides each of the soldiers that did not go home with a holiday gift bag. They are asking for donations of the following to help make a soldier’s holiday a little brighter!

Full size candy bars

Individually packaged peanuts or mixed nuts (no cans please)

Granola bars or energy bars

Slim Jims (small size)

Multi-pack small-size Rice Krispie treats

If you can donate some of the above items, or make a monetary donation to help us purchase the above items or an AFEES gift card, it would be a tremendous help.

2. Society of St. Vincent de Paul serves individuals and families in need throughout the Greater St. Louis area. The Society consists of more than 3,400 volunteer members belonging to 142 parish-based conferences (chapters). Volunteers make home visits to those in need to provide person-to-person services, including arranging utility and prescription drug assistance and assisting with housing and transportation needs. The Society also operates nine thrift stores.

Click here to donate.

3. St. Louis Children's Hospital "Your support of St. Louis Children's Hospital will ensure that every child has a chance to receive world-class care and benefit from the latest research. You will make a difference to children, whether they need a simple vaccine or a life-saving transplant. Your gift will protect their right to childhood."

Click here to donate.

4. St. Patrick Center provides opportunities for self-sufficiency and dignity to people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Individuals and families build permanent, positive change in their lives through safe and afford. St. Patrick Center focus on services in St. Louis City and St. Louis County, providing assistance to 5,900 individuals and families annually.

Video of Housing Changes Everything (St. Patrick Center 2018)

Click here to donate.

5. MERS Goodwill: Sometimes donating and giving back doesn't always mean monetary donations. Clean out your closets, and donate some of the things you just don't use regularly anymore. When you donate and recycle your unneeded items to Goodwill we make them available to your neighbors at affordable prices. The revenue that our forty stores earn is then invested in your community through a variety of services including skills training courses and employment programs. You can be confident that your donation to Goodwill is making a difference to improve the life of someone in your community.