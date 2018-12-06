Golden Globe Nominees

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations were announced Thursday, with the Dick Cheney comedy-biopic Vice leading all movies and TV shows with six nominations. Following close behind with five nods apiece are the movies The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born. All four of those movies scored two or three acting nominations each: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were nominated for A Star Is Born (although supporting actor Sam Elliott wasn't); Green Book's Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali got nominated; Vice earned nods for star Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, Amy Adams as his wife Lynne and Sam Rockwell as President George W. Bush; and The Favourite racked up nods for Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. The Golden Globes are known for some odd-duck nominations--like this year, when the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was rather strangely nominated in the Drama rather than Comedy/Musical category for Best Motion Picture and Best Actor (for star Rami Malek). On the TV side, FX's limited series The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story did best with four nods, including acting nods for Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez. The nominees were revealed live from the Beverly Hills Hilton on Thursday by Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater. The 2019 Golden Globes will be co-hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh (a nominee for her starring role in the drama Killing Eve) and will air live on NBC on January 6, 2019.

Listed below are the nominees in some major categories:

Best Motion Picture--Drama

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture--Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture--Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture--Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture--Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture--Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Television Series--Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series--Comedy or Musical

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Click here for the full list.