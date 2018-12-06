Golden Globe Nominees
It airs January 6, 2019 on NBC
The 2019 Golden Globe nominations were announced Thursday, with the Dick Cheney comedy-biopic Vice leading all movies and TV shows with six nominations. Following close behind with five nods apiece are the movies The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born. All four of those movies scored two or three acting nominations each: Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga were nominated for A Star Is Born (although supporting actor Sam Elliott wasn't); Green Book's Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali got nominated; Vice earned nods for star Christian Bale as Dick Cheney, Amy Adams as his wife Lynne and Sam Rockwell as President George W. Bush; and The Favourite racked up nods for Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. The Golden Globes are known for some odd-duck nominations--like this year, when the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody was rather strangely nominated in the Drama rather than Comedy/Musical category for Best Motion Picture and Best Actor (for star Rami Malek). On the TV side, FX's limited series The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story did best with four nods, including acting nods for Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz and Edgar Ramirez. The nominees were revealed live from the Beverly Hills Hilton on Thursday by Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater. The 2019 Golden Globes will be co-hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh (a nominee for her starring role in the drama Killing Eve) and will air live on NBC on January 6, 2019.
Listed below are the nominees in some major categories:
Best Motion Picture--Drama
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture--Musical or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture--Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture--Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture--Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture--Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Television Series--Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series--Comedy or Musical
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
