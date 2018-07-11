WATCH: Grandpa Records Himself Instead of Marriage Proposal

Whoops Grandpa!! This video recorded in Albuquerque, New Mexico, shows a grandpa accidentally recording himself instead of the marriage proposal taking place in front of him. LOVE it!! The caption of the video reads:

6.28.18 We had family visiting from out of town that wanted to check out the Sandia Peak Tramway in Albuquerque, NM. At the top was a man getting ready to propose to his longtime girlfriend of 8 years. He pulled me aside and handed over his iPhone so that I could capture the moment. My hands were full so I passed my phone and gimbal to grandpa. He thought he was filming the proposal the whole time but all we saw on playback was a genuine, heartfelt reaction to the proposal itself - he had the phone backwards! Awesome video. Once we realized what happened we all had a good laugh.