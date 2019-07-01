Great Hacks for Doing Laundry

Is there anything that stinks more than doing laundry? These hacks will maybe make it easier--and get more stains out!

Soften sheets with vinegar. Wash bedsheets with a half-cup of distilled white vinegar for a a quick boost of softness and brightness while removing lingering odors.

Throw your detergent cap in with the laundry to wash it. No more sticky spots on the lid! Just toss it right into the wash with your clothes (avoid delicates) to get it clean. Make sure you remove it before it enters the dryer.

Pretreat grease stains with chalk. Because chalk is ultra-absorbent, you can rub a bit on any oily kitchen stains as they happen, to absorb grease and hold you over until you can throw the garment in the wash.

Dry clothes faster by throwing a clean, dry towel into the dryer. You can speed up the machine-dry process by adding a clean, dry towel to the mix. Toss it into the dryer with your wet clothes to dry everything faster.

Collect dryer lint in a cardboard tissue box. When the box is full, you can toss the entire thing out or--even better--compost it!

Use shaving cream as an on-the-go stain remover. Shaving cream contains similar ingredients to household soaps, and the foamy nature is great at lifting stains. Work some cream into the stain, let it sit, then blot it up.

Spray clothes with vodka. Vodka is a natural deodorizer. Keep a spray bottle full of cheap vodka on hand and use it to freshen up your smelly clothes for a re-wear before washing.

Hand-wash delicates in a salad spinner. Throw them into an inexpensive salad spinner with a bit of soap to give them a wash that’ll be more powerful than hand-massaging but gentler than the laundry machine. You can also use the spinner to dry them off afterwards!

