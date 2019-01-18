WATCH: Guy Dances with 1000 People All Over the World

January 18, 2019
Trish Gazall
A YouTuber named Matt Bray filmed himself dancing with 1,000 strangers all over the world.  He leads them in a choreographed dance, but there are spontaneous moments too.  And he visited all corners of the globe:  You might recognize the Louvre in Paris, the Opera House in Sydney, Australia, the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, and even a viewpoint overlooking Peru's Machu Picchu. Fun to watch! 

 

