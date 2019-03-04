WATCH: Guy Trapped in Car for 5 Days Eats Taco Sauce

The Associated Press reports 36-year-old Jeremy Taylor was stuck in his car for five days in Central Oregon after heavy snow hit. Taylor had gone off to do do some off-roading with his dog on February 24, when he got stuck in deep snow on a U.S. Forest road. He and his pooch spent the night in the car, but when he woke up the next morning, it had snowed even more and it was too deep to hike out. He turned on his car occasionally to warm up and ate several packs of Taco Bell sauce before being found by a snowmobiler on March 1. Taylor wrote on Facebook, "Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives!" Read the full story here.

