'Hair" is NBC's Next Live Musical

NBC has announced Broadway hit Hair as its next live musical special. “These songs are part of the vocabulary of popular music, and this rebellious story of young people protesting and standing up for what they believe in is as relevant today as it was 50 years ago,” Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment, tells Page Six. Hair debuted on Broadway in 1968, and centered on the hippie counterculture and sexual revolution of the decade. Featuring music by Galt MacDermot and books and lyrics by James Rado and George Ragni, the production spawned hits including “Aquarius,” “Good Morning Starshine” and “Easy to Be Hard.” The musical will air next spring.

Video of HAIR (Broadway) - &quot;Hair&quot; [LIVE @ The 2009 Tony Awards]