Hallmark Releases Christmas Movie Schedule!!!

Since it's September can we start talking about Christmas yet?? Hallmark thinks it's time. They released their schedule for the 2019 season. The first Christmas movie premieres at the end of October!!

The 10th anniversary celebration of #CountdowntoChristmas is going to be bigger and more festive than ever! We've got a stellar line-up of new Christmas classics ready to share with you this holiday season with premiere dates and times! Click here: https://t.co/z5uRAwbQ3O pic.twitter.com/kGcRh6oLha — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) September 4, 2019

Video of 2019 Christmas: A Second Look Preview Special | Hallmark Channel

Here's the list of movies:

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” | Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.

“Merry & Bright” | Saturday, November 2, 8 p.m.

“Christmas Scavenger Hunt” | Sunday, November 3, 8 p.m.

“A Christmas Duet” | Saturday, November 9, 8 p.m.

“The Mistletoe Secret”| Sunday, November 10, 8 p.m.

“Double Holiday” | Saturday, November 16, 8 p.m.

“The Christmas Club” | Sunday, November 17, 8 p.m.

“Picture a Perfect Christmas” | Saturday, November 23, 8 p.m.

“Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” | Sunday, November 24, 8 p.m.

“Check Inn to Christmas” | Monday, November 25, 8 p.m.

“A Gift to Remember 2” | Tuesday, November 26, 8 p.m.

“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” | Wednesday, November 27, 8 p.m.

“Write Before Christmas” | Thursday, November 28, 8 p.m.

“Christmas at the Plaza” | Friday, November 29, 8 p.m.

“Christmas in Rome” | Saturday, November 30, 8 p.m.

“Christmas Town” | Sunday, December 1, 8 p.m.

“A Christmas Love Story” | Saturday, December 7, 8 p.m.

“Christmas at Dollywood” | Sunday, December 8, 8 p.m.

“Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” | Saturday, December 14, 8 p.m.

“Alice in Christmasland” | Sunday, December 15, 8 p.m.

“It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” | Saturday, December 21, 8 p.m.

“Holiday Date” | Sunday, December 22, 8 p.m.

“When Calls the Heart Christmas” | Wednesday, December 25, 8 p.m.

“New Year, New Me” | Saturday, December 28, 8 p.m.