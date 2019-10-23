This Haunted House is Too Scary to Finish, Even With a $20,000 Reward

Do you like haunted houses? Up for a challenge? McKamey Manor in Summertown, Tennessee might be the scariest haunted house in the world, according to UPI. The completion prize is $20,000, but no one has ever finished. To even participate, visitors must sign a 40-page waiver, have a drug test and a physical and have medical insurance. They must also watch And Then There Were None, a two-hour film which displays past contestants who all agree: "You really don't want to do this." Every contestant is videotaped to prove that nothing illegal happened. McKamey says the key is a "mind game" that uses hypnotism so visitors trick their own minds.

Here's the film showcasing every contestant who has ever attempted the new MCKAMEY MANOR tours located in Tennessee between 07July17 to 03August19. Legally, anyone desiring to participate in the MM experience called "DESOLATION," must watch this entire movie for their safety, and for the Manors. This movie will explain in great detail what the Manor actual is, and what it is not.

