Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Leaving Project Runway!

Noooo this is horrible news!! This is one of my faves. On Friday, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn announced that they're leaving Project Runway after 16 years on basic cable (Bravo and Lifetime) to launch a fashion competition program for Amazon's streaming service. “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” Klum said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers." Entertainment Weekly reports that Klum and Gunn's new venture “will be a fresh take in the reality space," but Amazon has offered no specifics beyond that.

