Heinz Asking for Help Naming 'Mayochup'

Heinz to start selling the mayo-ketchup combo

April 17, 2018
Trish Gazall
Like it or not (and a lot of people hate it), Heinz is going to start selling a mayonnaise-ketchup combo after a majority of online voters told them to go for it.

 

But while the company initially referred to this product-to-be as "mayochup," they've now launched another online campaign to have the public name the sauce. "We know people have combined mayonnaise and ketchup for years and they are passionate about its name," Heinz marketing director Nicole Kulwicki said in a statement emailed to Elite Daily. "That’s why we’re asking America to share their suggestions, to ensure our version of this delicious duo gets the name it deserves." Voters now have until Friday, April 20, to submit their ideas via Twitter.

 

