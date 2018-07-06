Random Act of Kindness: Here Today and Camp Rainbow

Here Today does so much good around the St. Louis area and I love that I can be a part of it. I had the pleasure of meeting with Camp Rainbow and helping them gather supplies like games, water, sunscreen, bug spray, towels and much more! The Camp Rainbow Foundation provides free camping experiences to children undergoing treatment for, and survivors of, cancer and blood-related diseases and disorders. For the first time they are doing a SIBS Summer Camp, siblings of children diagnosed with cancer. So they needed to stock up on some supplies for the kids! Check out the video and learn more about Camp Rainbow or click here. Big Thank you to Here Today for their donation!

Here Today is locally owned and open 7 days a week. To find a store visit their site here or their Facebook page.