LIST: Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2018
Michael Jackson #1 for the sixth year in a row
October 31, 2018
Just in time for Halloween, Forbes is out with its annual list of the highest-paid dead celebrities of 2018. And while the King of Pop might indeed be dead, he still makes a lot more money than most celebs who are still above ground. To wit, for the sixth year in a row, Michael Jackson tops Forbes’ list, raking in a whopping $400 million over the past 12 months. (That figure is about $325 million more that MJ's 2017 earnings thanks to the sale of his EMI Music Publishing stake this year.) The top 10 are below; check the link for more:
Michael Jackson, $400 million
Elvis Presley, $40M
Arnold Palmer, $35M
Charles Schulz (Peanuts creator), $34M
Bob Marley, $23M
Dr. Seuss, $16M
Hugh Hefner, $15M
Marilyn Monroe, $14M
Prince, $13M
John Lennon, $12M