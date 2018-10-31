LIST: Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2018

Michael Jackson #1 for the sixth year in a row

October 31, 2018
Trish Gazall
Michael Jackson

TNS

Just in time for Halloween, Forbes is out with its annual list of the highest-paid dead celebrities of 2018. And while the King of Pop might indeed be dead, he still makes a lot more money than most celebs who are still above ground. To wit, for the sixth year in a row, Michael Jackson tops Forbes’ list, raking in a whopping $400 million over the past 12 months. (That figure is about $325 million more that MJ's 2017 earnings thanks to the sale of his EMI Music Publishing stake this year.) The top 10 are below; check the link for more:

Michael Jackson, $400 million 

Elvis Presley, $40M 

Arnold Palmer, $35M

Charles Schulz (Peanuts creator), $34M 

Bob Marley, $23M 

Dr. Seuss, $16M

Hugh Hefner, $15M

Marilyn Monroe, $14M

Prince, $13M

John Lennon, $12M

Michael Jackson
Elvis
Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities

