LIST: Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2018

Just in time for Halloween, Forbes is out with its annual list of the highest-paid dead celebrities of 2018. And while the King of Pop might indeed be dead, he still makes a lot more money than most celebs who are still above ground. To wit, for the sixth year in a row, Michael Jackson tops Forbes’ list, raking in a whopping $400 million over the past 12 months. (That figure is about $325 million more that MJ's 2017 earnings thanks to the sale of his EMI Music Publishing stake this year.) The top 10 are below; check the link for more:

Michael Jackson, $400 million

Elvis Presley, $40M

Arnold Palmer, $35M

Charles Schulz (Peanuts creator), $34M

Bob Marley, $23M

Dr. Seuss, $16M

Hugh Hefner, $15M

Marilyn Monroe, $14M

Prince, $13M

John Lennon, $12M