LIST: Highest-Paid TV Hosts
Ellen was knocked from the #1 spot
November 28, 2018
It took 23 years, but Judith Sheindlin is officially the highest-paid host on TV, knocking Ellen DeGeneres into second place. The Judge Judy host sold the rights to past and future episodes to CBS for an estimated $100 million last year. Combined with salaries for hosting the show and producing Hot Bench, Sheindlin brought in $147 million in pretax earnings from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018, to earn the top spot for the first time, per Forbes. The list:
1. Judith Sheindlin: $147 million; Judge Judy
2. Ellen DeGeneres: $87.5 million; The Ellen DeGeneres Show
3. Phil McGraw: $77.5 million; Dr. Phil
4. Ryan Seacrest: $74 million; Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol
5. Steve Harvey: $44 million; Family Feud, Steve
