LIST: Highest-Paid TV Hosts

It took 23 years, but Judith Sheindlin is officially the highest-paid host on TV, knocking Ellen DeGeneres into second place. The Judge Judy host sold the rights to past and future episodes to CBS for an estimated $100 million last year. Combined with salaries for hosting the show and producing Hot Bench, Sheindlin brought in $147 million in pretax earnings from June 1, 2017, to June 1, 2018, to earn the top spot for the first time, per Forbes. The list:

1. Judith Sheindlin: $147 million; Judge Judy

2. Ellen DeGeneres: $87.5 million; The Ellen DeGeneres Show

3. Phil McGraw: $77.5 million; Dr. Phil

4. Ryan Seacrest: $74 million; Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol

5. Steve Harvey: $44 million; Family Feud, Steve

