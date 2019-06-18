Hollywood’s Greatest Game Shows with Bob Eubanks Coming to St. Louis

Hollywood’s Greatest Game Shows hosted by Bob Eubanks is coming to River City Casino & Hotel at the Event Center Friday, October 4, 2019, 8 PM for a one night show!

It’s your chance to play iconic classic game shows like; The Newlywed Game, Let's Make A Deal, Family Feud, Card Sharks, Minute to Win It, $100,000 Pyramid, Name That Tune, and more live on stage just like they do on TV! They'll give away thousands of dollars in cash and prices. Guaranteed! Plus a chance to win $1,000,000.00.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21st at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased by visiting www.RiverCity.com or in River City’s E.T.C. Gift Shop. Exclusions may apply. Guests must be 21 years of age and present a valid photo ID.