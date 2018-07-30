WATCH: Homeless Man with Resume Gets 200 Job Offers

On Friday, like so many other homeless people in California's Silicon Valley, unemployed web developer David Casarez woke up from a park bench, carried a cardboard sign to a highway median, and displayed it to passing motorists. But Casarez was clad in a shirt and tie, and his sign encouraged motorists to "take a resume" without asking for money. By Saturday afternoon, The New York Post reports that Casarez had been flooded with more than 200 job offers, including one from Google. "I wasn't expecting that kind of response," says Casarez, whose plight went viral after one passerby tweeted it out.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

For now, Casarez is still sleeping on a park bench while he considers which offer to accept.