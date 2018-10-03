WATCH: A Horse Walks Into a Bar...Literally

Video of a horse running into a bar in France

October 3, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

ID 14720809 © Walter Arce | Dreamstime.com

This is pretty amazing and no, not a joke. A horse gallops into a bar and there's video!! 

From Reuters, the beast caught on video was a young racehorse that escaped from her trainer Jean-Marie Beguignem, who was leading her to the course on Sept. 24. “There was quite a panic,” bar owner Stephane Jasmin told Reuters. “I still can’t quite believe it happened.”

 

Horse
Horse walks into a bar

Trish's Dishes