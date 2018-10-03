WATCH: A Horse Walks Into a Bar...Literally

This is pretty amazing and no, not a joke. A horse gallops into a bar and there's video!!

A horse escaped from her stable and galloped into a bar while patrons sat inside, causing them to run to safety as the animal kicked tables and chairs before leaving the site. No one was hurt in the incident. https://t.co/KktND8IlHP pic.twitter.com/rW32qXPhR1 — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2018

From Reuters, the beast caught on video was a young racehorse that escaped from her trainer Jean-Marie Beguignem, who was leading her to the course on Sept. 24. “There was quite a panic,” bar owner Stephane Jasmin told Reuters. “I still can’t quite believe it happened.”