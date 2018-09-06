WATCH: House of Cards Answer to -Where is Frank??

Kevin Spacey’s character Frank Underwood is six feet under in the teaser for the final season of Netflix’s House of Cards. Released on Wednesday, the 40-second teaser finds Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood standing over her husband’s grave and predicting how she will be laid to rest in the future. While the trailer gives no details about how Frank dies, Netflix has said the sixth and final season of the show will focus on Wright’s devious character--who became U.S. president at the end of season five. Spacey was fired from the series after allegations of his sexual misconduct against a minor went public. The final season will be released on November 2. Whoa. Can't wait!!

Video of House Of Cards | Teaser: Grave [HD] | Netflix