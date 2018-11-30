How to Keep a Christmas Tree Fresh for as Long as Possible

Ho-ho-how can you keep a live Christmas tree looking fresh for as long as possible this holiday season? Popular Science has some advice:

Turn down the thermostat. Keeping the tree in a cool room will extend its life by reducing how much water it loses.



Test-drive trees before you buy. Run a branch through your closed hand to ensure the needles stay on and flex the branches to ensure they’re pliable.



Keep an eye out for red flags. If you detect discolored or overly brittle foliage, wrinkled bark or a musty odor, keep walking.



Measure the width of the tree's base. Live trees need a stand that can hold one quart of water for each inch of the trunk’s diameter.



Wrap trees before driving them home on top of your car. Winter winds can quickly dry trees out.



Saw off the trunk’s bottom inch before you put it in your stand. Just like trimming a blossom’s stem before you stick it in a vase, removing the bottom inch of a Christmas tree's trunk gets rid of stopped-up vessels and will allow the tree to drink water freely.



