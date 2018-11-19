Recipe: How to Turn White Castle's Into Stuffing for Thanksgiving

White Castle unveiled their recipe

November 19, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

courtesy of White Castle

Feeling extra lazy this Thanksgiving week? Well then, just head to White Castle, buy a bunch of sliders and turn them into stuffing. Really, you can do that! In fact, White Castle just unveiled the following recipe:

Ingredients: 

10-12 White Castle Sliders (from the restaurant with the pickles removed or picked up from your local retailer)

1 ½ cups diced celery

1 ¼ teaspoons ground thyme

1 ½ teaspoons ground sage

¾ teaspoons coarse ground black pepper

¼ cup chicken broth or 1 cup for casserole version

Directions

In a large mixing bowl, tear the Sliders into pieces and add diced celery and seasonings.

Add 1 cup chicken broth, toss well.

Add ingredients to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Or to stuff the ingredients into the cavity of the turkey, prepare ingredients as noted above, but reduce chicken broth to 1/4 cup, then cook as you normally would.

Makes about 9 cups (enough for a 10-to-12-pound turkey).

Note: Allow 1 Slider for each pound of turkey, which will be the equivalent of ¾ cup of stuffing per pound. 

 

Trish's Dishes