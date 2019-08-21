If You Love the 80's, You'll Love The John Hughes Experience

If you love 80's music and love our Totally 80's Weekends, you will love The John Hughes Experience! A local band made up of guys (John Pessoni, Michael Schaerer, Kevin Gagnepain, Jerry Jost, Jeff Bradley) you may have seen in The Urge, El Monstero or Joe Dirt and the Dirty Boys Band. Some of the bands they cover- The Cure, INXS, Simple Minds, Squeeze, U2, Tears for Fears, Psychadelic Furs, The FIxx, The Outfield, Crowded House, The Police and MORE..So grab the Aqua Net, put on your parachute pants and do the Pony to some of your favorite 80's music. Their next show is September 5th at Salvatore's Pizza & Pasta in St. Peters. And head over to The John Hughes Experience on Facebook by clicking here.