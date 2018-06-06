IHOP Changing Name to IHOb???

International House of.....????

June 6, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall

I-Huh? The longtime breakfast chain known as International House of Pancakes announced Monday on Twitter that it will change its famous "IHOP" acronym next week to "IHOb." "For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb," the company said while sharing a graphic of the "P" in the "IHOP" logo turning upside-down to become a lowercase "b." "Find out what it could b on 6.11.18." The company later teased, "IHOb? Biscuits? Bacon? Burritos? Wonder what it could b." While the company's follows are naturally freaking out, IHOP assured them, "We're serious about the quality of food and our menu, and this name change really reflects that."

Ohhhh I guess we will find out on June 11th. 

