Info and Fun Facts About this Year's Puppy Bowl

If you need options other than the game on Sunday, watch the Puppy Bowl!! This year's Puppy Bowl features 93 puppies from 53 different shelters from across the U.S., Costa Rica and Puerto Rico. It's on Animal Planet at 2p but pregame coverage starts at 1p. And of course there's a halftime show that features kittens playing with lights, laser pens, balls of yarn and other toys. Ahead of the 15th annual Puppy Bowl on Sunday, Mental Floss has compiled a list of 15 facts about the beloved event. Here are some of them (see full list at the link):

1. It was inspired by The Yule Log. The idea for the first Puppy Bowl was inspired by the image of a log burning in a fireplace on your television during the holiday season. In fact, the first Puppy Bowl was comprised mainly of copious amounts of footage of puppies playing.

2. Safety is the top priority. Representatives from the Humane Society and each of the shelters whose dogs are being featured are on hand to ensure the safety of the competitors.

3. “Game day” occurs in October. The game is shot over the course of two days in October, but airs on Super Bowl Sunday.

4. Peanut butter is the production team’s secret weapon. The cameras are smeared with peanut butter to attract the competing canines.

5. Puppy Bowl VIII featured a double touchdown. During the game, two puppies dragged two chew toys into the end zone at the same exact time for a simultaneous score.

Video of Historic Double Touchdown | Puppy Bowl VIII

6. The cheerleaders are always changing. For example: In 2011, chickens were the animals cheering on the sidelines; in 2012, the chicks were replaced by a Piggy Pep Squad.

7. Lack of energy is cause for disqualification. Pups can be disqualified for “illegal napping” or “excessive napping.”

8. “Pancaking” is a no-no. If a puppy does this--aka flatten another pup--they’re sent back 15 yards.

9. Puppy Bowl launched an Olympic spinoff. In 2008, the first Puppy Games aired opposite the opening ceremonies of the Summer Olympics. The competitions included swimming, boxing, soccer, and gymnastics events.

10. There’s a lot of poop you don’t see. There’s an amazing grounds crew on-site picking up poop that’s on the field throughout the game.

