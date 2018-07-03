WATCH: 1st Pitch at Cards Game Hits Groundskeeper

That's some bad luck

July 3, 2018
Trish Gazall
Trish Gazall
Categories: 
Features
Shows
Trish's Blog
Trish's Trash

This footage from a recent game between St. Louis Cardinals and  the Atlanta Braves shows a guy getting clocked in the head by the ceremonial first pitch while walking behind home plate. Ouch. 

Guess who the guy turned out to be...the same guy who was scratched by Rally Cat!!!

HIs name is Lucas Hackmann and he's with the grounds crew at Busch Stadium. That's some bad luck. 

Tags: 
St. Louis Cardinals
Rally Cat
Lucas Hackmann

Trish's Dishes