WATCH: 1st Pitch at Cards Game Hits Groundskeeper

This footage from a recent game between St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves shows a guy getting clocked in the head by the ceremonial first pitch while walking behind home plate. Ouch.

Video of Funny Braves/Cardinals first pitch 7/1/18

Guess who the guy turned out to be...the same guy who was scratched by Rally Cat!!!

The same Cardinals’ ground keeper who got scratched by cat last season just got domed by a first pitch -- pic.twitter.com/XgXfYaUZh3 — Kent (@RealKentMurphy) July 1, 2018

HIs name is Lucas Hackmann and he's with the grounds crew at Busch Stadium. That's some bad luck.