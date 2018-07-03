WATCH: 1st Pitch at Cards Game Hits Groundskeeper
That's some bad luck
July 3, 2018
This footage from a recent game between St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves shows a guy getting clocked in the head by the ceremonial first pitch while walking behind home plate. Ouch.
Guess who the guy turned out to be...the same guy who was scratched by Rally Cat!!!
The same Cardinals’ ground keeper who got scratched by cat last season just got domed by a first pitch -- pic.twitter.com/XgXfYaUZh3— Kent (@RealKentMurphy) July 1, 2018
HIs name is Lucas Hackmann and he's with the grounds crew at Busch Stadium. That's some bad luck.
The Rally Cat was the St. Louis @Cardinals' hero last night.— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) August 10, 2017
via @FSMidwest pic.twitter.com/u8v6rkQM3B