WATCH: Janet Jackson Tribute for Michael Jackson's 60th Birthday

Do you "Remember the Time" when Michael Jackson recruited Eddie Murphy, Magic Johnson and Iman for one of his most hyped music videos? His sister Janet does, and on Wednesday, she celebrated what would have been the King of Pop's 60th birthday by releasing a clip inspired by the 1992 hit single. Janet's minute-long clip finds her in Iman's role as a "queen who passes judgment on her prisoner dancers," according to Billboard. The homage reportedly came about after Janet was pitched the idea by social-media star Kwaylon "BlameItOnKway" Rogers at this year's Billboard Music Awards. Kway plays one of the dancers, while the visual also features a snippet of Janet's Daddy Yankee collaboration, "Made For Now."

Here's the original: