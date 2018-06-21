Janet Jackson Opens Up About Depression

Janet Jackson has opened up about her struggles with depression in an essay she penned for the July issue of Essence. "I struggled with depression. The struggle was intense," the 52-year-old writes. "Low self-esteem might be rooted in childhood feelings of inferiority. It could relate to failing to meet impossibly high standards. And of course there are always the societal issues of racism and sexism. Put it all together and depression is a tenacious and scary condition. Thankfully, I found my way through it." She adds that her 1-year-old son, Eissa al Mana, helped save her. "The height of happiness is holding my baby son in my arms and hearing him coo, or when I look into his smiling eyes and watch him respond to my tenderness," she says. "When I kiss him. When I sing him softly to sleep. During those sacred times, happiness is everywhere."

The July issue of Essence hits newstands June 22nd. Read more here.